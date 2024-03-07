3 former Cincinnati Bengals players we’d like to see return in 2024
Could there be a reunion, or two, on the horizon?
Hayden Hurst, Tight End
Here's another familiar face at the tight end position that the Bengals could potentially look to bring back: Hayden Hurst.
Hurst started in 13 games for the Bengals in 2022 and caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. After his productive play in Cincinnati, Hurst agreed to a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.
His 2023 season was cut short as he suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 10, and the Panthers cut him loose earlier this week after just a single season. He caught just 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown as a member of the Panthers.
Obviously the season-ending injury is a concern, but Hurst recently shared a promising health update on social media.
"Healthier than I've ever been," Hurst commented on Instagram. "Got cleared at the end of the season."
Assuming that he is indeed healthy, Hurst could be worth bringing back for the Bengals. He developed some solid chemistry with Burrow during his single season in Cincinnati, and he could again prove to be a solid complementary weapon alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the passing attack.