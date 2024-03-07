3 former Cincinnati Bengals players we’d like to see return in 2024
Could there be a reunion, or two, on the horizon?
La'el Collins, Offesive Tackle
The offensive line is another area that the Bengals need to address over the offseason, and just like at the tight end spot, they could look to bring back a player who has some familiarity with Cincinnati's offense.
La'el Collins started 15 games for the Bengals during the 2022 season. Most recently, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys to their practice squad ahead of the playoffs last season, but his deal ended at the end of the season. Now he's a free agent looking for a new home.
Collins was solid for Cincinnati in 2022, and even if he wouldn't necessarily walk back into a starting spot with the Bengals, his addition could help to give the team some depth on the line at least.
The Bengals released Collins in September. At that time he was on the PUP list after suffering a season-ending ACL injury the prior season. Coach Zac Taylor was clearly disappointed that the team had to part ways with Collins.
“It’s tough. There’s never a great time. He worked really hard for us," Taylor said of Collins. "I have a lot of respect for LC and the way he went about his business, gave us some really good snaps last year until the injury. He’s one of those guys that just loves ball, and you enjoy being around him. There’s never a great time to do it, and it sucks when you have to tell a guy like that bye.”
Considering these comments from Taylor, it seems like the coach would be open to a potential reunion between Collins and the Bengals.