3 former players the Bengals could reunite with ahead of trade deadline
Samaje Perine
Bengals fans were upset when the team let Perine walk in free agency. The running back signed a two-year deal with the Broncos, who have won just two games and will likely be having a fire sale ahead of the trade deadline.
If the Broncos are putting nearly all of their players on the trade block, that likely includes Perine, who had success in Cincinnati as the backup running back. The Bengals run game has not been good this year so plugging Perine back in might be the spark the unit needs to get something going.
Wilson Beese of 9News wrote that Perine could be on the trade block for a team looking to add a veteran presence at running back. Bengals fans have been clamoring about how the team shouldn't have let Perine walk and now they'd have a chance to hit the reset button there.
Considering that Chase Brown, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams haven't done much at all in the backup roles, why not reach out to the Broncos and see if a reunion with Perine can be had?