3 former players the Bengals could reunite with ahead of trade deadline
C.J. Uzomah
Following their magical run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, it was disappointing when Uzomah signed a three-year deal to join the Jets. The Bengals signed Hayden Hurst to replace him and all was right but now they're in need of a tight end again.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press wrote that the former Bengals tight end could be available on the trade market.
"Uzomah absolutely still has a role on this Jets roster, but it has become increasingly apparent that Ruckert deserves more snaps. The younger Ruckert should be elevated to the role of TE2 coming out of the bye.- Justin Fried
If that happens, Uzomah could be relegated to a pretty insignificant role in the Jets' offense. That could prompt the Jets to explore trade options for the veteran tight end.
The Jets have an out in Uzomah's contract after this season but would likely need to eat some money to make a trade happen. Still, it might make sense if they receive an appealing enough offer."
Uzomah was a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati and he has not been utilized much at all in the Big Apple. Tyler Conklin is the main tight end in the offense and, as Fried mentioned, Jeremy Ruckert deserves more playing time. That puts Uzomah in the TE3 spot and considering what New York is paying him, that's a lot of money to pay a third-stringer.
The Bengals would get a great locker room presence back and they'd have a better tight end option over Irv Smith Jr., who hasn't lived up to the expectations. Fans might still be peeved at Uzomah for leaving but he'd be a nice addition to this offense and fill a major position of need.