3 free agent targets Bengals must break the bank for in 2023
Frank Clark, EDGE
In recent seasons, the Bengals have invested heavily in their edge rushers, this includes the duo of Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. This unit could still use the addition of another dominant figure. This could come in former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark.
Over eight NFL seasons, Clark has become one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. Through 120 career games, he has recorded 263 total tackles, 67 tackles for loss, 131 quarterback hits, and 58.5 total sacks. He's really ramped things up during the playoffs too, tallying 2.5 sacks through three games this past postseason.
After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Clark joined the Chiefs in 2019. Now, after four seasons with the team, the two sides have gone their separate ways because the two couldn't agree to a contract restructure. Clark won't be cheap to land, projected to earn a two-year deal worth $24.8 million, garnering $12.4 million annually, per Spotrac.
In recent seasons, the Bengals and Chiefs have developed one of the most notable rivalries in the NFL. By keeping Clark in the conference, and stealing him away from the Chiefs, the Bengals could gain the upper hand over Kansas City. He would also be a strong addition to an already dangerous defensive front.