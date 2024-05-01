3 free agents Bengals could still target after 2024 NFL Draft
Connor Williams, Offensive line
The Bengals prioritized the offensive line in the draft by selecting tackle Amarius Mims with their first overall pick, but given how important it is for the team to keep Joe Burrow healthy and upright, it coldn't hurt to further bolster the O-line.
Connor Williams has been a productive player on the line for both the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins over the course of his career, and he's shown some real versatility in the process as he's suited up at both the guard and center spots.
Williams is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in December, so.he might not be ready to go immediately, but upon his return he could be a nice depth piece that the Bengals could plug in where needed.
Tyler Boyd, Wide receiver
The Bengals could consider bringing back a [very] familiar face. Boyd, 29, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bengals, and he was extremely productive during his time with the team. As a result, he has a ton of experience and familiarity with the coaching staff, the offense and the roster. He's proven that he could be a reliable third receiver alongside Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins and he could slide right back into that role if the team brought him back.
Yes, the Bengals drafted Jermaine Burton in the third round of the '24 draft, and he has a ton of potential, but is he going to be prepared to be a starting receiver immediately? The Bengals will enter the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and they could benefit from having an experienced guy, like Boyd, in that third receiver spot while Burton gained some experience.