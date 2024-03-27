3 free agents Bengals were wise to avoid
Props to Cincinnati's front office for passing on these players.
Devin Singletary, Running back
Once it became clear that Joe Mixon wasn't part of the team's long-term plan, it could have been tempting for the Bengals to look to add another top-level back, like Devin Singletary, at a high number, but doing so could have been something they came to regret.
The New York Giants signed Singletary to a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million, despite the fact that he has never had a 1,000-year season. In fact, he's never even had a 900-yard season.
The Bengals paid less than half of that to land Zack Moss on a two-year deal. Moving forward, are we sure that Singletary is going to be better than Moss? His career counting stats are better, but he's also been afforded much more opportunity.
Last season, Moss had 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries (4.3 yards per carry), while Singletary had 898 yards and four touchdowns on 216 attempts (4.2 yards per carry). Their receiving stats were very similar. Those numbers don't scream that one guy is worth twice as much as the other.
The Bengals were wise not to overspend on the running back position. They'll also get the opportunity to see what second-year back Chase Brown can be with an expanded role.