3 free agents Bengals were wise to avoid
Props to Cincinnati's front office for passing on these players.
Colby Parkinson, Tight end
The Bengals needed some serious help at the tight end position entering into the offseason, as all three of their top TEs from last season -- Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson and Irv Smith Jr. -- were headed for free agency. As a result, throwing a big bag at a guy like Colby Parkinson -- like the Los Angeles Rams did -- could have been tempting, but the Bengals were wise not to pursue that path.
Parkinson signed a three-year, $22,500,000 deal with the Rams despite having just four starts and 57 receptions to his name. Instead of going out on a limb and singing an unproven player to a hefty multi-year deal, the Bengals did the oppsoite.
They brought back both Hudson and Sample on team-friendly deals and also added Mike Gesicki on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Gesicki has been more productive, and frankly better, than Parkinson over the course of his career.
Cincinnati was able to add depth at the position without breaking the bank, which is preferable to taking a costy gamble on a guy like Parkinson.