3 free agents that could bolster the Bengals offense in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't focused on 2023 free agency but it's never too early to start looking ahead at some potential additions for the team.
The Bengals' offense is one of the best in the league and if they want to keep it that way, they should consider adding these free agents.
Hayden Hurst
It's wild that Cincinnati was able to land Hayden Hurst for the bargain they did because the guy has been a great addition to the team. He currently has 400 yards receiving and has found the end zone twice during his inaugral season in stripes.
Hurst is hitting free agency in March but the Bengals would be foolish not to make an attempt to bring him back for 2023 and beyond. Perhaps they turn to the draft or sign another option in free agency but Hurst is thriving in the Queen City, so why not re-sign him?
Riley Reiff
Some fans might be surprised to see Riley Reiff listed here but the Bengals saw decent production from him in 2021. The main reason he wasn't brought back was due to injuries and the team bringing in La'el Collins at right tackle.
Reiff has had a respectable season for the Bears, totaling a 67.3 PFF grade and a 71.7 pass-blocking grade. This is his second straight year at right tackle so he's clearly comfortable at the position now and is staying healthy.
Collins is under contract for two seasons and will be the starting right tackle next year but Reiff could be a good option to use as a backup for both the left tackle and right tackle spot.
DJ Chark
While wide receiver isn't a major need for the team, there's always room for depth and that's what this season taught us. Tee Higgins might want an extension this offseason (and we saw a lot of wide receivers get traded last offseason due to contract negotiations falling through) and that could lead the Bengals to pursue another potential starter.
I'd love to see DJ Chark land with Cincinnati because he can be a starting-caliber guy but he can also be a nice depth piece. He has 324 yards and three touchdowns in eight games (and seven starts) with the Lions this season. Chark would be the perfect addition to the Bengals' offense because he's not WR1-caliber anymore but he's easily WR3/4, which could be what this team is searching for in the offseason.
Would any of these free agents intrigue you in the offseason?