3 games on the Bengals schedule that will define their 2023 run
Buffalo Bills
Last year's Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills will be out for revenge after the 27-10 beatdown in the playoffs this past year. Buffalo was dominated on the offensive and defensive side of the ball and it has caused a great confidence crisis for the fans of Buffalo. They will be looking to reestablish themselves as the top contender and Cincinnati is in their way.
The Bills, as they were last year, are loaded. With Josh Allen running the show, a true WR1 in Stefon Diggs, and a new free agent and draft class, the Bills will be building themselves up to take on the Cincinnati challenge. Right now, the AFC is a three-team race and Buffalo knows they are number three in that race.
According to ESPN, the Bills' defense allowed the fewest yards in 2022. Losing Tremaine Edmunds, a lynchpin of the defense in free agency will hurt, but, the Bills were able to retain Jordan Poyer who has been a key to their secondary. They will also have a recovered Von Miller to terrorize passers back and a draft to get younger and faster.
The Bills' second-highest-scoring offense from 2022 has many returning scoring options. Stefon Diggs, James Cook, and Josh Allen are the offense's core. They will be looking for additional receivers and weapons to keep up with the Bengals' potent offense.
Much like Kansas City used the Cincinnati loss in the AFC Championship game in 2021 to change things up and win it all the next year, the expectation is the Bills will be doing the same thing.
One thing is for sure, whatever day they play Cincinnati will be circled in bright red ink. Home-field advantage will likely be on the line once again in 2023. This will be one of the key games for the Bengals to return to the promised land.