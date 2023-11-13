3 heroes (and 7 zeroes) from Bengals' infuriating Week 10 loss to Texans
- Ja'Marr Chase was cooking with a bad back
- Tyler Boyd's brutal drop
- Where was the run game?
- What happened to the defense?
Cincinnati Bengals fans weren't expecting a loss to the Houston Texans this week but sometimes, these losses come out of nowhere. The Texans are clearly a good team and managed to hold off the Bengals by kicking a game-winning field goal to avoid overtime at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals led 7-0 after their first drive of the game and then failed to lead the rest of the way. The Texans were at one point leading 20-7 before the Bengals made it a three-point game at the end of the third quarter.
Joe Burrow said following the game that this was one of the most frustrating losses of his career and if you watched the game, you'd understand why. The Bengals had chances to put the game away but continued to struggle in the key moments, even with the Texans trying to choke the game away themselves.
With the loss, the Bengals are now 5-4 and will hit the road on a short week to face the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens, who are also fresh off a loss. Being the road team for Thursday Night Football is tough and the Bengals will have to figure things out quickly and not dwell on this loss too much in the short week.
In honor of The Marvels hitting theaters last week, let's tweak the typical winners and losers to heroes and zeroes. Since the Bengals lost, we'll start with the heroes.
Heroes
Cam Taylor-Britt
While the Bengals defense left a lot to be desired, Cam Taylor-Britt did not. The former second-round pick out of Nebraska almost got the Bengals' win singlehandedly, as he snagged an interception from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter that set the Bengals up in an immediate goal-to-go situation. This came right after Joe Burrow had thrown a pick in the end zone in what looked like the end of the game.
Unfortunately, Taylor-Britt's efforts weren't enough to get his team the win. One thing remains clear though and that's that he's the MVP of this defense through the first 10 weeks of the season.