3 heroes (and 7 zeroes) from Bengals' infuriating Week 10 loss to Texans
- Ja'Marr Chase was cooking with a bad back
- Tyler Boyd's brutal drop
- Where was the run game?
- What happened to the defense?
Heroes
Ja'Marr Chase
In the lead up to the game this past week, fans weren't sure if Ja'Marr Chase would end up playing due to a back injury he suffered in the win over Buffalo. Chase did indeed play, however, and he had a killer day, as per usual.
The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft finished the day with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. This was all done despite having a sore back that Chase played through. With Tee Higgins sidelined, the Bengals needed a big day from Chase and as usual, he delivered.
Tanner Hudson
The Bengals might have their TE1 so that's good, right? Tanner Hudson was elevated to the active roster last week and he made his mark in this game, hauling in six catches for 33 yards. Five of those catches came on the first drive of the game but Hudson showed that he can be a reliable option for Joe Burrow in the big moments.