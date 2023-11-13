3 heroes (and 7 zeroes) from Bengals' infuriating Week 10 loss to Texans
- Ja'Marr Chase was cooking with a bad back
- Tyler Boyd's brutal drop
- Where was the run game?
- What happened to the defense?
Zeroes
Tyler Boyd
This one hurts because Tyler Boyd actually had an incredible game stats-wise (eight catches for 117 yards) but he makes the zeroes list because of what he didn't do. With the Bengals facing a 3rd-and-Goal with 1:42 left in the game, Burrow targeted Boyd in the end zone. Had Boyd hauled in the pass, the Bengals would have been up 30-27 or 31-27 if Evan McPherson connected on the extra point.
Since Boyd is included in the zeroes section, you know that he did not haul in the pass. He dropped it and the Bengals had to settle for a McPherson field goal, which tied the game. Boyd shouldn't be blamed for the loss but that drop was brutal. The Bengals likely win the game if he catches that ball.
Rushing Attack (or lack thereof)
Why don't the Bengals run the ball more? On Sunday against the Texans, the rushing attack managed just 66 yards on 18 carries. Joe Mixon did have a rushing touchdown but it came late in the game when the Bengals were on the 1-yard line. Otherwise, Mixon ran the ball for just 46 yards on 11 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Joe Burrow was the only other runner for the Bengals in this game. He finished with five rushes for 20 yards. Both he and Mixon averaged over four yards per carry.