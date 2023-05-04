3 intriguing position battles for the Bengals in 2023
Safety
Easily the most intriguing position battle that includes real starter implications: both Safety positions. Bengals fans may see some shifting around come September.
Right now, the Bengals have recently signed Nick Scott from the Rams and last year's first-round pick Dax Hill taking over the starting roles following the departure of beloved Bengals Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
Although Hill's rookie season was absolutely nothing to write home about, as he mainly received special team snaps and didn't impress there, it's hard to imagine that he isn't given a shot this season considering they invested a first-round pick in him last year.
However, nothing is certain, and if last year's fifth-rounder Tycen Andersen-- who spent most of 2022 injured-- seems more ready than Hill after training camp, he might swoop from under and steal that starting role from him.
And you can't leave out this year's third-round pick Jordan Battle from Alabama, a pick that many (including myself) consider a steal for how late the Bengals drafted him, as some projected him to go in the mid to late-second round with some even projecting him to go as early as the late first round. He had a sensational senior campaign for the Crimson Tide, enough to earn second-team All-American honors from the AFCA and third-team from the Associated Press.
Also, Nick Saban and Alabama know how to breed good defensive backs. Just look at some notable stars around the league that had come from 'Bama. The division rival Ravens have one in Marlon Humphrey, Denver's Pat Surtain II is quickly becoming one of the best shutdown corners in the league, and the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best safeties in the league-- just to name a few.
Plus, his last name is literally Battle. He was made for this.
So, who do you think will win these position battles?