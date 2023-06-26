When are the Bengals likely to be on Hard Knocks again?
Cincinnati last appeared on Hard Knocks in 2013.
The Cincinnati Bengals have appeared on the HBO series Hard Knocks twice. The first time came in 2009, which was the show's fifth season, and the second time was in 2013. Last year's Hard Knocks team was the Detroit Lions and the year before that it was the Dallas Cowboys.
Rumored teams for this year's Hard Knocks are the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders. The reason these are the four teams in consideration is that teams can pass on being on the show if they check one of these boxes, according to John Breach of CBS Sports:
"1. They have a first-year head coach in place.- John Breach
2. They have a playoff berth in the past two seasons.
3. They have appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years."
The Bengals have made it to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons so that right there means they don't have to partake in Hard Knocks if they were approached. They also last appeared on the show in 2013 so they're right on the cusp of that third point.
When will the Bengals appear on Hard Knocks again?
With the Bengals checking that "playoff berth" box, they won't be included on the show for at least another year. Considering that the Stripes are not only a playoff contender but a Super Bowl contender moving forward, missing the playoffs isn't likely unless they have injury problems.
After this year, the Bengals won't have the third option to help them, as they last appeared on Hard Knocks in 2013 so the 10-year window closes this year.
As long as the Bengals keep winning and making the playoffs, they won't be forced to participate on the HBO show. Even if they have an off year, however, they can still be saved because the rule is that they have to have a playoff berth in the past two years, which Cincinnati still would.
We obviously can't predict the future but it does not appear that the Cincinnati Bengals will appear on Hard Knocks anytime soon.