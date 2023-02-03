3 key Bengals players eligible for contract extensions in 2023
2. Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins has the same agent as Jessie Bates. He does what a great agent should do and gets his players the most money possible. Bates didn't budge last year until the season came around and now we will see what the Bengals decide to offer Higgins with a year remaining on his contract.
Now, Higgins clearly enjoys being in Cincinnati and in a perfect world every key player would be signed but this is where it could be interesting. Tee Higgins can negotiate a deal with the Bengals which would be the anticipation.
However, there are many teams out there that would give him WR1 type of money, teams like the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans who need a wide receiver. This could be something that plays out if Higgins wants it to.
The Bengals will not be able to pay Higgins what a team like the Bears could who have the most cap space in the NFL, according to Over the Cap.
Cincinnati is in a position to win right now though and the Bears are not. Not to mention, Higgins would have Joe Burrow who is a wide receiver-friendly quarterback and we have seen that connection with Higgins as he has gone over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.