3 keys to victory for the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game
2. Mix it up in the run game with Mixon and Perine
Joe Mixon had a very monumental day for the Bengals against Buffalo and they could use it again. Meanwhile, Samaje Perine saw only a few carries but when he did he made some monster plays that moved the chains or set the Bengals up in a very comfortable spot.
Joe Mixon rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and Perine rushed 7 times for 33 yards. This is a crucial part of the offense and takes so much pressure off of Joe Burrow.
It not only forces the defense to stay honest and make sure they have linebackers or edge rushers along the line of scrimmage to stop the run, but it also makes it a lot easier on the passing game and will create many one-on-one opportunities for the wide receivers, tight ends, and that is when the Bengals offense becomes almost impossible to stop.
The ability to run also keeps Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense off the field. Winning the time of possession is vital in games like this, with two high-powered offenses.