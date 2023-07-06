3 lesser-known Bengals you should add to your fantasy football roster
Fantasy football drafts will kick off in about a month, and the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of players worth adding to your roster. With the Bengals having one of the NFL’s most elite offenses, let’s look at some late-round fliers that might be worth considering for your fantasy football squad.
Tyler Boyd
Although Boyd is one of the best slot wide receivers in the NFL, he checks in as the WR3 in Cincinnati. While Boyd’s target share will not be consistent enough for weekly production, an injury to Higgins or Chase could see Boyd’s numbers pop.
All three starting wide receivers for the Bengals missed time last season, meaning that opportunity can arise. If you choose to draft Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins on your team, having Boyd on your roster could be a sound insurance pick with your last selection in the draft.
Additionally, if Joe Burrow is your starting quarterback and your wide receiver room is thin, picking up Boyd could build a Bengals stack if an injury occurs to Higgins or Chase.
Irv Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. was an underrated signing of this past offseason, and he has the potential to break out in the potent passing attack of Cincinnati. If your starting tight end is on a bye week or is injured, look to Swervin’ Irv as a potential streaming option if the matchup is right. He may very well have a break-out week when you need him most.
Chase Brown
While Joe Mixon’s trial date is set for August 14, backup running back, Chase Brown, has continued to garner some buzz. When Mixon missed three games in 2022 due to injury, Samaje Perine produced 330 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Perine has since signed a deal with the Denver Broncos, allowing Brown to step in if Mixon’s future does not clear up soon. If you draft Mixon onto your fantasy squad, consider Chase Brown with your last pick as a potential handcuff if the Bengals RB1 misses time.