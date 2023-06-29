3 longest-tenured coaches in Bengals history
The Cincinnati Bengals have had 10 head coaches since the organization was formed in 1968. Three have coached the team in over 100 games, as of this writing and one man coached the Bengals in over 200 games.
Let's take a look at the three longest-tenured Bengals head coaches in franchise history.
3. Paul Brown (1968-1975)
Cincinnati Bengals founder Paul Brown was also the team's first-ever head coach, a title that he held for seven seasons. Before he founded the Bengals, Brown helped founded the Cleveland Browns and also served as their head coach, doing so for 17 years and leading the Browns to seven championships.
Brown's time with Cleveland came to an end due to drama between him and the players as well as him and Art Modell. He was fired from his head coaching job in January 1963 but stayed with the team as their vice president.
When the NFL afforded Cincinnati with an NFL team, Brown was crowned the general manager and head coach of the Bengals. The team had some rough beginnings under Brown but that's typical of an expansion team, or at least it was back then.
Brown's first winning season with the Bengals came in 1970 when he helped lead Cincinnati to an 8-6 record. His best year at the helm was in 1975, his final year of coaching, where the Stripes finished with a mark of 11-3. He retired following that '75 campaign.
Under Brown, Cincinnati reached the playoffs three times but never got past the first round. He finished his coaching career in the Queen City with a record of 55-56-1.
After his coaching career was in the books, Brown remained the Bengals' general manager. He passed away in 1991 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.