3 longest-tenured coaches in Bengals history
2. Sam Wyche (1984-1991)
Before he became the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1984, Sam Wyche had spent three seasons with the team. He was actually a part of their inaugural roster in 1968 and played under Paul Brown.
Wyche played in the NFL for seven seasons and then transitioned to coaching. He coached for the San Francisco 49ers and Indiana Hoosiers before he joined the Bengals as their fifth-ever head coach.
In Wyche's first year at the helm, the team went 8-8 and then had a losing record the following season. Five years into Wyche's coaching career, he helped lead the Bengals to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance where they fell to the 49ers.
Wyche spent two more years in Cincinnati as their head coach and then Mike Brown, who took over as the owner after his father's death, fired him. This was despite Wyche leading the team to the Super Bowl and boasting a then-franchise best record of 61-66.
Wyche accepted a job as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coaching job for the 1992 season but only lasted four years there. He had a 23-41 record in Tampa and is definitely more remembered for what he did in Cincinnati.