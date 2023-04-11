3 low-key options for Bengals in first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could go in many different directions depending on what Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor view as the biggest necessity in the first round.
The Bengals currently only have one tight end on the roster. They could use a right tackle if Jonah Williams is indeed traded. They also could use some depth in the secondary, particularly safety which will rely heavily on newly acquired Nick Scott and 2022 first-round pick, Daxton Hill who is the anticipated starting tandem going into next season.
Here are three low-key options that the Bengals could consider in the 1st round of this month's NFL Draft.
3. Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State)
Luke Musgrave often gets shadowed by Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid and even Darnell Washington at times at the tight end position in this draft, but the fact is, Musgrave has the potential to be the best prospect out of the entire group.
His stats don't jump off the screen, however, he is a 6'6", 250-pound player who can block at a high level along the edge and has the ability to be a threat in the passing game, especially in the middle of the open field with his size and catch radius.
Musgrave is currently projected as a late first or early to mid-second-round pick. It will honestly be up to how quickly the tight ends jump off the board and usually once one goes, the dominoes fall.
2. B.J. Ojulari, EDGE (LSU)
B.J. Ojulari is a highly talented and impactful prospect, However, he has not been in much discussion with the Bengals which is why he would be a 'low-key" option if Cincinnati decided they wanted to take him with the 28th pick.
Ojulari is an elite pass rusher and would provide a new level of speed around the edge and he has the ability to lineup as a linebacker. The opportunity to pair sets of Joseph Ossai and Ojulari could be a dominant tool that Lou Anarumo could scheme with his defense.
1. Anton Harrison, OT (Oklahoma)
Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma has been flying under the radar as a later first-round projection, However, he is extremely athletic and has the length to come in and be effective right away. Harrison is roughly 318 pounds and is 6'3".
He had the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for all tackles, according to NFL.com. With the expectation that Jonah Williams still does not want to play right tackle, and La'el Collins is recovering from injury, Harrison could be a very useful first-round selection that is very underrated in most mock drafts being released.
The big question with Harrison is if he could manage to play right tackle. That would be something Cincinnati would need to figure out if they decided Harrison was the guy they want. Orlando Brown Jr. seems like he will be the long-term left tackle, so that position is pretty much sealed.