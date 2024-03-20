3 major takeaways from Bengals early moves in free agency
Cincinnati has been active in the name of improvement.
NFL free agency has gotten off to a fast and furious start (shout to to Vin Diesel), and the Cincinnati Bengals have certainly been in on the action.
The Bengals have been busy in free agency, making some major additions on both sides of the ball through a combination of signing some outside free agents and also bringing back a few of their own.
On the defensive side of the ball, some of Cincinnati's key additions include defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell. On offense, the team brought in running back Zack Moss to replace Joe Mixon, who was traded to the Houston Texans. They also added tight end Mike Gesicki as an additional target for Joe Burrow, while also bringing back tight ends Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample.
With those moves in mind, here's three major takeaways from Cincinnati's early activity in free agency.
No receiver reinforcements
The Bengals have a couple question marks at the wide receiver position. Veteran Tyler Boyd is a free agent, and Tee Higgins requested a trade away from Cincinnati at the start of free agency.
But, despite the uncertainty at the position, the Bengals haven't added any outside receivers in free agency. The team did re-sign Trenton Irwin to a one-year deal, but that has been the extent of their moves at the position so far.
Perhaps their lack of movement suggests that they don't plan to move Higgins despite his request. They could also look to add a receiver through the draft or via trade, so it's not like their window to improve the position has closed. Plus, Cincinnati has been very proactive in improving other areas, so it seems like adding receivers wasn't a prioritty for the team.