3 major takeaways from Bengals early moves in free agency
Cincinnati has been active in the name of improvement.
Safeties, please
After allowing both the fifth-most passing yards per game and total passing yards last season, the Bengals emphasized improvement in the secondary, especially at the safety spots.
The Bengals brought back Vonn Bell after the veteran spent a single season with the Carolina Panthers after playing the previous three seasons in Cincinnati. Bell started 48 games for the Bengals during his previous time witjh the team, and he served as a team captain. He recorded 288 tackles and five interceptions during his time with the team.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is understandably excited to have Bell back.
“You guys have heard me talk about Vonn a million times, and he’s the ultimate standard setter," Taylor said. "His process is always positive in the locker room; tremendous presence,” Taylor said. “He’s been a part of some of the biggest plays in Bengals history and we’re happy to get him back here. We’ve got to create many more of the greatest plays in Bengals history. Very happy that Vonn’s back here.”
In addition to Bell, the team also signed Geno Stone away from the Baltimore Ravens in a most that received some rave reviews. Stone led the AFC in interceptions last season, and his ability as a defensive playmaker will be a big boon for the Bengals.
With the additions of Bell and Stone, the Bengals will likely have two new starting safeties in place when the season starts.