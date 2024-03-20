3 major takeaways from Bengals early moves in free agency
Cincinnati has been active in the name of improvement.
Solidification of the tight end position
The tight end spot was a major question mark for the Bengals heading into the offseason, as all three of the teams top options at the position from last season -- Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr. -- were all headed for free agency.
Production from the tight end position is important for a well-balanced offensive attack, and it's clear that Cincinnati's front office prioritized the position in free agency. Gesicki represents a clear upgrade in the pass-catching department, as he has never had less than 20 receptions and 200 receiving yards in a single season, and he has tallied 20 touchdowns over the course of his career.
In addition to Gesicki, the team was also able to bring back Hudson and Sample -- their two best TE's from last season. Sample is solid in the pass-blocking department, while Hudson emerged late last season as a reliable target for Burrow. He compiled 39 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati last season.
Speaking of Burrow, his presence was a big factor in Gesicki's decision to sign with the Bengals.
"They could have said that [Cincinnati] was you know, the worst place in the world, but when you've got No. 9 at quarterback, I was like, 'That is where I want to go,'" Gesicki said at his introductory press conference with the team. "So, that was something I was really looking forward to."
What was a question mark could now potentially be an area of strength for Cincinnati, as they now appear to have depth and versatility at the tight end position.