3 minor trades for Bengals to consider
- An OL could still be needed
- Adding LB depth
- More TEs?
By Glenn Adams
Trade for Rashad Weaver (Titans linebacker)
Another minor trade the Bengals could attempt to pull off is for Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver.
The former Pitt Panther was an excellent fourth-round pickup, 135th overall in the 2021 draft. After only playing two games as a rookie due to injury, Weaver had a good 2022 campaign and showed he has the potential to develop into an excellent pass rusher. He is only going to get better. That is if he gets a chance.
Depth chart projections for the Titans heading into the 2023 season has Weaver seen as a second-stringer at best. He is listed as a third-team outside linebacker by ESPN.
The Titans would be foolish to move on from Weaver or even try to sneak him onto their practice squad. They would be just as imprudent to hold on to him without playing him.
For the Bengals, Weaver is still on his rookie contract. Therefore, acquiring him would not affect any extensions the team wants to get done.
Yes, Cincinnati selected Myles Murphy in the first round of this year’s draft. However, you can never have too many pass rushers. Or at least that is what everyone says.
Furthermore, even though Weaver is listed as a linebacker, he lines up primarily as a defensive end. He has made plays as a tall, athletic defender in the passing game.
Last season, Weaver recorded 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and an incredible 22 added pressures. While in coverage, he allowed an impressive 57.3 QB rating when targeted. Not bad at all for an edge defender.
In a scenario where the Bengals would land Weaver, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could turn him into a pas-rushing specialist from the linebacker position. This is something he has not had while he’s been in Cincinnati. And it is something the defense could benefit from having.