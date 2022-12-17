3 most likely Bengals to make the 2023 Pro Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals don't have the highest market and that can play a role in things like the Pro Bowl when it comes down to voting and being worthy of a Pro Bowl spot. Now, Cincinnati sure does have a very large and dedicated fanbase but there are still a lot of really talented Bengals who consistently fly under the radar from position to position.
You could make a really strong case for Trey Hendrickson to make the Pro Bowl again this year even if he isn't having as good of a season as last year. You could also very well make a claim for Logan Wilson and Ja'Marr Chase even with Chase missing multiple games due to injury. However, Hendrickson suffering a broken wrist could delay any chance he has to add to his argument over these next four games.
The fact of the matter is that there is a better chance some of these guys are left out than put in this year regardless if that is the way it should be. However, there are three Bengals that no doubt should be in. Will they be? We'll see.
3. Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase will be somewhat of a long shot due to missing four games this season, but he still has substantial numbers in the games he has played (Pro Bowl-like numbers, if you will). Chase hauled in 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Browns and that was a big boost to his resumé.
Outside of Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill, there has been no clear-cut dominant receivers week in and week out. Jaylen Waddle has stumbled over the last few weeks but should still get in fairly easily and Chase could be one more that sneaks in a Pro Bowl nod for the second time in his career.
Tee Higgins also could find himself getting a bid but missing a late-season game like he did this past weekend could hurt his chances, especially if Chase surpasses him in all statistical categories. It will be hard for them to take two Cincinnati wide receivers this year with four other spots pretty much already secured in the AFC.
2. Vonn Bell
Vonn Bell has easily been one of the most impressive defensive players for the Bengals this year. He leads the team in interceptions and sits right near the top in pass breakups. The only reason Bell could be left out is simply that he is not a household name and when people think of Cincinnati Bengals safeties the first thought is Jessie Bates but Bell is more than deserving of his first career Pro Bowl.
Bell has 57 tackles this season, a combined sack, and four interceptions. C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles leads the NFL with six interceptions and Bell is currently tied for fourth in the entire league, which is impressive because he was never known for being an interception type of guy. He is usually the hard-hitting safety who can make tackles, play tough defense and play alongside the edges as a strong safety.
1. Joe Burrow
Now, there is no question whether Joe Burrow will get a bid or not. He should have last year, but that is a completely different debate now. Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season and after the first two weeks, you could make a serious argument he has been the best.
Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts would have something to say about that and rightfully so those three have also had incredible seasons and are all deserving of being put in the Pro Bowl.
Against non-division opponents this season Joe Burrow has 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 7-1 overall record. That one loss came in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road on a last-second field goal as the time expired.
Joe Burrow will more than likely be the most voted Cincinnati Bengal this season for Pro Bowl voting and could see top five recognition if he continues to excel over the next week or two before voting offically ends.
Of course, none of us actually want to see Bengals players compete in the Pro Bowl because that would mean that the team fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations this season.
Which Bengals do you think should make the Pro Bowl?