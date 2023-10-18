A look at the 3 most surprising Bengals heading into the bye week
The secondary has stepped up!
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-3 entering the bye, and with the offense off to a somewhat slow start, the defense has been what has shined in the past two games.
Cincinnati is using lots of the same personnel they used last year in the trenches and at skilled positions offensively, outside of minimal sightings from Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, and Chase Brown. However, the defensive secondary has had a lot of change and has exceeded expectations thus far.
Here are the three most surprising Bengals heading into their Week 7 bye.
All player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference*
3. D.J. Turner
When the Bengals used their second-round pick on the Michigan product DJ Turner, I don't think many anticipated the amount of usage and volume he would see right out of the gate, and he has silenced those doubters.
With Chidobe Awuzie battling injury early on in the season, Turner has been the next man up and has shown glimpses of his skillset and overall talent in every game. His speed to the football is sound, and outside of Daxton Hill and the linebackers, Turner has probably been the Bengals' most consistent and sharp tackler in the open field.
Pro Football Focus has graded him with a 62.3 so far in his early career. For a guy who isn't a listed starter yet, and continues to step into unprecedented roles, he has been a great addition to the Bengals' defense.
Turner has managed to maintain 10 solo tackles and has only appeared in roughly 58% of the defensive snap counts this season. I'd expect him to play a vital part in the defense moving forward, but if Awuzie is healthy, I don't expect his snap count to increase by much for the time being.
2. Daxton Hill
Daxton Hill is who we all thought he would be, and then some. Hill was a first-round pick last season and was an elite talent at Michigan, utilized in every way possible.
Now, with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell out of the picture, it has allowed Dax Hill to be his authentic self, and we've all seen it with pass coverage, tackling skills, and massive hits he has laid on skill position players and even the quarterback rushing from along the edge.
However, this is expected because this is how he has always approached the game, but the level he is playing at, along with stepping into a leadership role in the secondary is a pleasant surprise. The secondary is young, as mentioned, but Hill looks more like a veteran than a first-time starter.
Hill has 30 solo tackles, which is tied for 11th in the league, and two interceptions, which ranks fifth in the NFL so far through the first six games.
1. Cam Taylor-Britt
Cam Taylor-Britt has been one of the most impactful and surprising players on the entire Bengals roster. Taylor-Britt has seemingly stepped into a CB1 role, and Lou Anarumo is starting to trust him in one-on-one coverage against some of the game's best.
We saw him match up against D.K. Metcalf all game Sunday against Seattle and ultimately won that battle outside of one long ball he got beat on. Through six games, Britt has racked up 29 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections. He appeared in 100% of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win.
Cam Taylor-Britt is just in his second season, and the step he took from the end of last year, where we started to show some glimpses, to now where he is taking on top-tier talent week in and week out is very significant and exactly what the Bengals hoped he would become as years progressed. He is way above schedule and this is just the beginning.