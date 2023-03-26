3 new first-round targets for the Bengals after second week of free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals headed into free agency preparing to suffer several major losses. With Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III, Samaje Perine, and Hayden Hurst all moving on, the team was forced to re-tool the roster.
To combat the losses that the team has faced, they both re-signed several key players and added new faces but none were more major than the addition of star tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The team also made a move to address the safety position with the signing of Nick Scott.
Now, with the draft quickly approaching, the Bengals could have a better idea of what they will need to address, specifically in the earlier rounds. At pick 28, they could have their selection of high-end talent, but some players may be a better fit than others.
Here are three first round targets for the Bengals post free agency
Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)
With the loss of Hayden Hurst, the Bengals have a severe need at the tight end position. After not addressing the room in free agency, it will need to be among their top priorities in free agency.
The Bengals choice to not yet add a tight end may be on purpose. With a tight-end class with as many as four players projected to be drafted in the first round, the team could have their pick of elite prospects. Utah's Dalton Kincaid should find himself near the top of the list.
Of all the tight end prospects in the 2023 class, Kincaid may be the best route runner of them all. He is a consistent threat to attack the seams and would fit perfectly into this pass-heavy Bengals offense.
Kincaid, alongside the wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd could help elevate the offense in a big way.
After appearing in just one game during his freshman season at Utah, Kincaid burst onto the scene in 2021. He finished his sophomore season appearing in 13 games. In total, he recorded 36 receptions for 510 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Kincaid then followed up his 2021 season with an even better outing in 2022. While taking the field in 12 games, he recorded 70 receptions for 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
There is a good chance that when the Bengals are on the clock at pick 28, Kincaid will no longer be on the board. But if he is, and they are looking to address the tight end position the best way that they can, he should be on their radar.