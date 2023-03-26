3 new first-round targets for the Bengals after second week of free agency
Calijah Kancey, DT (Pitt)
The Bengals' defensive front has been led by veterans for some time now. With both D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill getting older, the team could look to add a young defender into the rotation. There may be no better option than Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey.
With a draft class that is full of edge talent, Kancey may be the best interior defender available. Based on how he produced over his three collegiate seasons, he could also be ready to make an impact from day one.
During his three seasons at Pitt, Kancey took the field in 33 total games. Over this stretch, he recorded 91 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks.
This past season, while taking the field in 11 games, Kancey played the best football of his collegiate career. He finished the year recording 31 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
A trio of Kancey, Hill, and Reader with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson coming off of the edges could be elite. While playing on an AFC side that is full of high-powered offenses, putting together a defensive front like this could be crucial.