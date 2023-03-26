3 new first-round targets for the Bengals after second week of free agency
Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)
With the departure of Perine, and Joe Mixon's future with the team still unclear, the Bengals could look to add the best running back available. There could be no better talent out of this year's group than Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Robinson is headed into the draft arguably not just the best running back, but the best player. If not for the recent slip in value at the position, Robinson could have likely of been one of the first names called.
But based on how the running back position has been treated, he could fall. If he is available when the Bengals selection comes around, there may be no better choice.
During his three seasons at Texas, Robinson put together one of the better collegiate careers that we have seen in recent history. Over 31 career games and 539 carries, he rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
In each of his three seasons, Robinson grew his game. This led to an elite showing in 2022. While playing in 12 games, he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
If the Bengals do bring Mixon back next season, a backfield with him alongside Robinson could instantly be one of the best one-two punches in the NFL. Robinson has a skill set that will make him a threat wherever he lands. But adding him to this Joe Burrow-led offense could help take this group to new heights.