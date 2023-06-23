3 nightmare scenarios for Bengals in 2023
Please no...
2. Offensive line continues to be a weakness
The Bengals managed to nearly win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season despite how badly their offensive line was for the majority of the season. They were able to overcome the lackluster o-line until the waning minutes of Super Bowl LVI when Aaron Donald came bulldozing through the line and Joe Burrow had no time to throw what could have been the game-winning touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase.
The following offseason, the Bengals front office signed three free agents to play center, right guard, and right tackle respectively. While the unit got off to a slow start in the 2022 season, by the half way point of the campaign, they were starting to gel and play better.
Unfortunately, injuries occured to La'el Collins in Week 16, Alex Cappa in Week 18, and Jonah Williams in the wild card win over Baltimore. That meant the Bengals were without their starting left tackle, right tackle, and right guard for the playoffs.
This proved costly as Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs pass-rush feasted against the Bengals' battered o-line and well... we saw how that game ended, no need to rehash it here.
This offseason, the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to be their new left tackle and he gives Burrow a true franchise left tackle for the first time in his career. The offensive line should be the best its been during Burrow's time in Cincinnati but what if it's not? What if Brown isn't the difference-maker? What if injuries pile up again?
People have continuously said that all that's missing from this team is a good offensive line. The thought is that now that they finally have it, they have no excuse not to make the Super Bowl. If the o-line disappoints, that'd be a nightmare scenario for the Stripes.