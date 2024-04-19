3 offensive weapons Bengals could gift Joe Burrow in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Brock Bowers, Tight end, Georgia
Georgia product Brock Bowers is widely considered to be the best tight end prospect in this year's draft, and potentially even in recent memory, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Cincinnati -- if he's still available when they're on the clok. Given his talent, that's a big if.
During his three seasons at Georgia, Bowers had 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. He also added five rushing touchdowns. He's a two-time National Champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. At 6'4" and 240 pounds, he has solid size for the position, and his skill set projects to translate well to the NFL.
Yes, the Bengals already added Mike Gesicki in free agency, but they only signed him to a one-year deal. Bowers could prove to be Cincinnati's tight end of the future. Plus, he could end up being more impactful than Gesicki as a rookie. Again, he might not be there when the Bengals are on the clock in the first round, but if he is, they should strongly consider selecting him.