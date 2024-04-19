3 offensive weapons Bengals could gift Joe Burrow in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Xavier Worthy, Wide receiver, Texas
We've already touched on why it would be wise for the Bengals to snag a wide receiver in the first round, and Xavier Worthy out of Texas is another player who could fit the bill.
In his three years in Texas, Worthy compiled 197 catches, 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's a solid pass-catcher who happens to be extremely, extremely fast. Last month, Worthy set the NFL scouting combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds.
Seriously, look at how fast this dude is:
"I just broke the record. It still doesn't feel real," Worthy said afterwards. "Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I'm with."
Imagine that speedster lining up alongside Chase and Higgins with Burrow throwing bombs. Opposing secondaries would be in some major trouble.