3 offseason moves from AFC North rivals that should terrify Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals have been active in free agency, as they've made several noteworthy additions to address areas of need, including running back Zack Moss, offensive tackle Trent Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki, among others.
That's the good news for Bengals fans. The not-so-great news is that Cincinnati's chief rivals in the AFC North have also been busy improving their own respective rosters. Here's a look at three moves from division rivals that should terrify Bengals fans.
Pittsburgh adds Patrick Queen to daunting defense
Patrick Queen is one of the better young linebackers in the NFL, and now he's a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen, 24, is coming off of the first All-Pro selection of his career and now he'll join a Pittsburgh defense that also includes T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
On paper, that defense should be downright dynamic, and Queen's addition should be a big boon. He tallied 133 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Baltimore last season while playing 97 percent of the available defensive snaps.
After spending his first four seasons in Baltimore, Queen is confident that he'll be a good fit in Pittsburgh.
"I think just the organization itself is known for winning, known for great defense. And they got a bunch of stars over here," Queen said of the Steelers. "So I just wanted to come be a part of that and come be that extra piece to try to win again."