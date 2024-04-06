3 offseason moves from AFC North rivals that should terrify Bengals fans
Baltimore adds Derrick Henry to already dynamic backfield
The Baltimore Ravens were the NFL's most prolific team last season when it comes to running the football, as they led the league in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. Now, their ground game is going to be even tougher to slow down thanks to the addition of Derrick Henry.
Henry has been one of the best -- and most productive -- backs in the entire NFL over the past decade, and it seems like he still has a good amount of gas left in the tank considering the fact that he had over 1,100 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns in Tennessee last season.
Henry's accolades include two rushing titles, two touchdown titles, four Pro Bowl appearances and an NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award. Plus, he's led countless fantasy football teams to glory. That is all now going to be added to what was already the NFL's most productive backfield.
Opposing defenses are going to have to completely pack the box against the Ravens rushing attack that now includes Henry and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. That should in turn open things up for Baltimore's passing attack, which will make their entire offense just that much more difficult to stop.