3 options at cornerback for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
Heading into the NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have assembled one of the more well-rounded rosters in the NFL. With elite talent on both sides of the ball. this team is ready to compete once again in 2023.
Through free agency, the Bengals did lose several playmakers, specifically in the secondary. While they have already made moves to address these losses, the draft could be where they invest.
In the early rounds, the Bengals could have their pick of talent in the secondary. This year's cornerback class is loaded with talent, with several of these players capable of contributing from day one.
With that being said, here are three cornerbacks the Bengals could target in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DJ Turner II, Michigan
After redshirting his freshman season at Michigan in 2020, cornerback DJ Turner II burst onto the scene in 2021. Over 13 games, he recorded 33 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, seven defended passes, and two interceptions.
In 2022, Turner put together an even stronger campaign. While taking the field in 14 games, he recorded 36 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 defended passes, and one interception.
Following two strong seasons at Michigan, Turner stole the show at this year's NFL Combine. While coming in at 5'11" and 178 pounds, he posted elite numbers. This includes running a 4.26 40-yard dash.
Turner has found success with his speed and his ability to move around the defense. He has also excelled in both man and zone coverage.
While Turner may have difficulties with the NFL's bigger receivers, he could line up against the speedier pass catchers in the NFL. Adding Turner alongside the cornerbacks that the Bengals already have could help this group limit some of the more explosive air attacks in the NFL.