3 options at cornerback for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Utah's Clark Phillips III is not the biggest cornerback, nor is he the fastest. At the Combine, he measured in at 5'9" and 184 pounds, while running a 4.51 40-yard dash. While he may not have tested the best, Phillips has regularly shown that he can be elite at the cornerback position.
During his three seasons at Utah, Phillips faced off against elite talent on a week-to-week basis, often taking on the opposing team's top wide receiver. Even with this being the case, he found success.
Over his three collegiate seasons, Phillips appeared in 31 total games. He recorded 110 total tackles, 83 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, 21 defended passes, nine interceptions, and four touchdowns.
This past season, Phillips looked to be elite in coverage. While taking the field in 12 games, he recorded 24 total tackles, six defended passes, six interceptions, and two touchdowns. He also added two tackles for loss and one sack.
With the addition of Phillips, the Bengals would be adding a physical playmaker to the secondary. He has a playstyle that matches what the Bengals have put together and could be a star on the defensive side of the ball.