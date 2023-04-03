3 options at cornerback for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississipi State
Heading into the NFL Combine, Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes looked to be one of the more interesting players in this year's class. While taking the field in Indianapolis, Forbes turned heads both with testing and size. In the 40-yard dash, he recorded a time of 4.35. He also measured in at 6'1" but just 166 pounds.
Some around the NFL may be discouraged by his size, but it has not held him back up to this point. With his playstyle, he will be able to make an impact from day one.
Over his three collegiate seasons, Forbes took the field in 35 games. In total, he recorded 150 total tackles, 94 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 20 defended passes, 14 interceptions, and six touchdowns.
During his time at Mississippi State, Forbes has shown an elite ability to find the ball. With 14 collegiate interceptions, and six of them being returned for touchdowns, he has also proven that he can make plays in the secondary.
In addition, Forbes has the size that can help him keep up with even bigger targets in the NFL. If he can adjust to the NFL game, he could be the ideal addition to the Bengals secondary.