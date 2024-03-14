3 outside free agent singings that will have an enormous impact on Bengals
Some of Cincinnati's biggest rivals have been active in free agency.
NFL free agency has gotten off to a frenetic start with deals being handed out left and right and players signing all across the league's landscape.
As a team, the Cincinnati Bengals have been busy, as they've already made several moves to address areas of need. That's the good news.
The bad news is that some of Cincinnati's chief rivals have also been busy improving their own respective rosters. With that in mind, here's a look at three outside free agent signings that will have an enormous impact on the Bengals.
Steelers bolster defense with addition of Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen is one of the better young linebackers in the NFL, and now he's a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen, 24, is coming off of the first All-Pro selection of his career and now he'll join a Pittsburgh defense that also includes T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
On paper, that defense should be downright dynamic, and Queen's addition should be a big boon. He tallied 133 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Baltimore last season while playing 97 percent of the available defensive snaps.
Queen isn't the only major addition that the Steelers made this offseason, either. In fact, they might even have another name on this list.