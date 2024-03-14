3 outside free agent singings that will have an enormous impact on Bengals
Some of Cincinnati's biggest rivals have been active in free agency.
Russell Wilson signs with the Steelers
The Steelers made one of the most noteworthy moves of the offseason so far by adding veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year deal. Things didn't work out too well for Wilson in Denver last season, but that doesn't mean the same thing will happen in the Steel City.
Talent-wise, Wilson is the best -- and most experienced -- quarterback that the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021, and his addition could quickly catapult Pittsburgh back to true contender status.
Since Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have suffered from inconsistent and often underwhelming quarterback play. Despite this, they have remained right in the thick of the playoff picture in the AFC, even qualifying for postseason play last season before ultimately being bested by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
Wilson, 35, doesn't need to be unbelievable in Pittsburgh. He just needs to be solid and consistent. Having a competent quarterback to complement what projects to be a dominant defense could make the Steelers extremely tough to topple.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, they'll have to play against the new-look Steelers twice next season, as always, and they'll be competing directly with Pittsburgh for playoff positioning. An improved Steelers team will make Cincinnati's goal of getting back to the playoffs after a down season more difficult.