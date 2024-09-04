3 Patriots who could cause the Bengals major problems in regular season opener
By Glenn Adams
The Cincinnati Bengals are favorites to defeat the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Victory, however, should not be taken for granted.
Special teams can turn a game on its head. A critical third-down sack or pressure can swing momentum. And surrendering big plays to tight ends is something that the defense struggled with last year. The Patriots have players who can exploit those weaknesses and make the matchup uncomfortable for the home team. Here's a look at three Patriots who could cause some problems for Cincinnati.
3 Patriots who could cause Bengals the most problems
Marcus Jones, Cornerback
The Patriots have an exceptional player in Marcus Jones -- the starting corner opposite Christian Gonzalez. The Bengals could use Ja'marr Chase in this competition. However, the prospect of the star wideout seeing the field in Week 1 looks increasingly unlikely. If Chase is unavailable, expect Gonzalez to spend much of the game covering Tee Higgins.
Then, it will be up to Andrei Iosivas and Trent Irwin to get open against Jones if Chase isn't available. Burrow must be mindful when throwing into his area as the outcome could be dangerous. Jones had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in 2022.
But, it's actually on special teams where Jones poses the biggest threat to Cincinnati. He was an All-Pro punt returner as a rookie. Facing such an accomplished punt returner is horrible news for a Bengals team whose punting situation is less than ideal. Undrafted rookie free agent Ryan Rehkow had a chance to win the punting competition in the preseason. Now, he has the job out of default because Brad Robbins is dealing with an injury.
Rehkow must be competent and consistent when punting against the Patriots. One lackluster punt could potentially mean six points for Jones and the Patriots.
Keion White, Defensive end
Another player that Cincinnati’s offense must be acutely aware of is Keion White. The Patriots selected the former West Virginia Mountaineer in the third round of last year’s draft. White worked on his pass rush moves this offseason when he was not ice mountain climbing, and he got to show off his improved pass-rush skills this preseason.
New England will rely heavily on White this season. Matthew Judon was one of their best pass rushers over the past few years, but the Patriots traded him to Atlanta. Now, they are counting on White to help supplement some of the pass-rushing productivity lost in the trade.
White is a versatile chess piece that New England’s defensive coaches will line up everywhere. He will line up as an outside linebacker, defensive end, and tackle. Getting him isolated against Cordell Volson could be something the Patriots try to do at various points throughout the game.
Furthermore, the Bengals must hope that tackle Trent Brown is in game shape after missing time during training camp. White has an incredible motor, and there is no quit in him. If the matchup is close in the fourth quarter, one hustle play from the edge rusher could change the outcome.
Hunter Henry, Tight end
The Bengals were last in passing yards per attempt allowed in 2023. Their defense ranked 30th in "yards per route run to tight ends," according to Pro Football Focus. The Patriots will look to get their tight end, Hunter Henry, heavily involved in their game plan. Henry is a popular choice for fantasy football players in week 1. And he should be.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the Patriots in receptions last season. He is no longer on the team. Henry was third in that category. New England's Demario Douglas led the team in receiving yards with 561. Henry was second with 419. He led the team with six touchdown catches. He also averaged ten yards per reception.
With wideout Kendrick Bourne on IR, Hunter could be the focus of their offense while young receivers like Ja’Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte prove they’re ready.
However, with Vonn Bell’s return and the acquisition of Geno Stone, Cincinnati should have better communication in the secondary than last season. Therefore, we should expect those pitiful defensive passing stats for tight ends to improve in 2024. But until the Bengals show it on the field, opposing teams will look to exploit and feed their tight ends. That starts with Henry and the Patriots.