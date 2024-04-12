3 players Bengals could trade during draft season
The days, and weeks, leading up to the NFL Draft is prime trade time, as teams look to acquire additional draft capital or shed unwanted contracts.
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to enter the 2024 draft with 10 picks, but they could still look to add even more picks, or potentially even package some players or picks to move up. Here's a look at three Bengals players who could be traded during draft season.
Chris Evans, Running back
Chris Evans ended the 2023 season without a clear role as he didn't appear in a game for the team after Week 11, and that's unlikely to change in 2024 following the addition of Zack Moss, the emergence of second-year back Chase Brown and the presence of Trayveon Williams on the roster. Cincinnati probably doesn't need to keep four running backs on the roster, and they could potentially save a little bit of coin by flipping Evans for draft capital.