3 players Bengals could trade during draft season
Dax Hill, Safety
Dax Hill started all 17 games for the Bengals last season. But, the team made major upgrades to the safety spot in free agency by bringing back Vonn Bell and signing Geno Stone. Plus, the possibility exists that they could look to draft a safety with one of their selections in the upcoming draft.
As a result, it's fair to question what Hill's role will be moving forward, or if he'll even be on the team at all. At this point in time, it sounds like the Bengals aren't even sure what Hill's role will be next season.
“Finding the best role for him to maximize his skill set would be something we’re working on this offseason,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said of Hill earlier this year. ". . . Finding the best fit will be up to our defensive coaching staff and (head coach Zac Taylor) to determine: Where can this guy help us the most to win football games? . . . “We’ll continue to assess all the roles as we go through the offseason."
In addition to Stone and Bell, the team is also high on second-year safety Jordan Battle, which could make Hill expendable, despite the potential that he's flashed over his first two seasons. Given the fact that he's still just 23 years old, the Bengals could probably get a pretty decent return for Hill. Just because he might not fight into Cincinnati's future plans doesn't mean another team wouldn't be happy to have him.