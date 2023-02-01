3 players the Bengals could poach from the Buccaneers after Tom Brady's retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look different in 2023 now that Tom Brady is retiring for good this time. The Cincinnati Bengals need to swoop in and poach these three players from them.
Lavonte David
Okay so Lavonte David is a free agent and free to sign with whoever he wants, but you'd have to think if Brady was returning to Tampa this year that he'd want to return as well.
David is 33 years old but you wouldn't know it with his level of play. He had a whopping 124 tackles and has only had fewer than 100 tackles in just two seasons (one of those was last year when he missed five games).
David's market value, according to Spotrac, is a one-year deal worth $9.7 million. If the Bengals can't re-sign Germaine Pratt, they shouldn't hesitate to bring David in for at least a year.
Shaquil Barrett
The Bengals need pass-rushing help and Shaquil Barrett would provide just that. He was injured during the 2022 season and missed over half of the season but he was effective when he was on the field, notching three sacks in eight games.
The year before was a strong season for Barrett, as the Buccaneer had 10 sacks through 15 regular-season games. It'd be a risk trading for him with his injury history but the Bengals could use another threat in the pass-rushing department.
The Bucs wouldn't benefit from trading Barrett until after June 1. Waiting until then would save them $14.9 million, according to Spotrac.
Tristan Wirfs
This one is a long shot but it's worth wishing it into existence, right?
The Buccaneers spent a first-round pick on Tristan Wirfs in 2020 and he's been an excellent addition to their offensive line. He missed four games this past season but otherwise has been fully healthy.
The Bengals need to reevaluate their right tackle position after La'el Collins disappointed this year. Could Wirfs be an option for them? The Bucs would save $2.8 million if they traded him this offseason but his fifth-year option will likely be picked up so they could have him for two more years.
With Brady leaving, however, the Bucs might decide to tear it all down and rebuild. If they do, Wirfs needs to be someone the Bengals are interested in.