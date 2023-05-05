4 players Bengals were right to move on from in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals had to make some difficult decisions this past offseason. Fans wanted the team to try and keep as many players from the 2022 team as possible but that's just not realistic.
The biggest names to depart were Brandon Allen, Eli Apple, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine. Apple is still a free agent, Bates signed with Atlanta, Bell, and Hurst joined the Panthers, and Perine is now a Bronco.
Who were the Bengals wise to move on from? Obviously we don't know how the 2023 season is going to go for the Bengals or for any of these players but the team was smart to not bring these guys back due to contract numbers or just overall "meh" play.
All contract info courtesy of Spotrac
4. Eli Apple
To be fair, the Bengals technically haven't completely shut the door on a reunion with Apple but it's not looking likely after they spent a second-round pick on a cornerback in the draft. Apple signed with Cincinnati in 2021 and played well. In fact, you could argue that the Bengals don't make the Super Bowl that season without Apple's key play on Tyreek Hill at the goal line in the AFC Championship Game.
That being said, not bringing back Apple isn't going to break fans' hearts. For all of his decent plays, Apple got toasted quite a bit and ran his mouth a ton. He was most definitely one of those guys who you like him when he's on your team but the second he leaves and signs elsewhere, you're over him.
Apple hasn't signed anywhere yet and while normally I'd say the Bengals could bring him back, they have a pretty crowded cornerback room. Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and Cam Taylor-Britt will be the starters and Jalen Davis, Sidney Jones IV, and second-round rookie DJ Turner are the backups.
The Bengals could use depth at the position but that's about all Apple would be at this point.