3 players on Bengals roster who are being vastly underrated
With mandatory OTA's now finished, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading into their final vacation before the season approaches. However, some key pieces remain minimally talked about going into a year where the Bengals could be Super Bowl contenders, and every one of these players will play a monumental role in helping the team reach that goal.
With that being said, here are three players on the Bengals roster who are being vastly underrated heading into the 2023 NFL season.
3. Alex Cappa
Alex Cappa had a consistent and stout first season in a Bengals uniform. After suffering an injury late in the season finale, he wasn't able to play in any of the Bengals' three playoff games, and his departure was surely felt.
The Cincinnati Bengals struggled to hold the right guard spot down without him, and it didn't help that Jonah Williams was playing injured, and La'el Collins was also out due to a season-ending knee injury. However, with the addition of Orlando Brown Jr and the expected move from left tackle to right tackle for Williams, Cappa has flown under the radar, and his importance to this offensive line going into 2023.
Without him, we saw the drop-off in production, and going into year two, his role will be just as significant, especially being sided with Jonah Williams, who has yet to play right tackle in his pro career. There could be hiccups, and Cappa may have to be the one to pick up some slack until Williams gets comfortable on that side.
2. Cam Taylor-Britt
Cam Taylor-Britt will step into a much more prominent role this year with Eli Apple out of the picture, and it hasn't been talked about enough. Taylor-Britt got better each game he started last year for the Bengals and even came up with a postseason interception against Buffalo to seal the victory.
Now, with an off-season to improve and get reps as the starter alongside Chidobe Awuzie, we should see an even better version of Taylor-Britt.
Gaining experience, confidence, and getting the reps in high-stakes games like he was playing in the postseason can lead to major strides in the development of a player.
The Bengals' secondary is very deep with some new additions through the draft and Taylor-Britt will be a headline of that, especially, if Awuzie isn't ready for the start of the season.
1. Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai ended last season on a negative note, which is what people may remember him by. But Ossai, was very solid last season and played a significant role for the Bengals front seven and the variety of schemes that they could use with him on the field.
Ossai is entering year three. However, he didn't play all his rookie season after a season-ending injury. With the addition of Myles Murphy in the first round and already having guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, Ossai has become underrated and has some interesting expectations as Training Camp nears.