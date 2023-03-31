3 players the Bengals will be thrilled to have back on the field in 2023
While the Cincinnati Bengals were still pretty fortunate not to get majorly bitten by the injury bug in 2022, they did lose some key contributors during the course of the season. The biggest losses to injury were Chidobe Awuzie and Alex Cappa but the team also lost some depth pieces to injuries.
Awuzie and Cappa were the biggest losses to injuries but fortunately, they should be able to return to the lineup in 2023. Let's take a look at three players who the Bengals are going to be psyched to have back on the gridiron in 2023.
3. Tycen Anderson
Tycen Anderson technically won't be "back" on the field because he never was on the field for the Bengals but I'm still including him because he'll be a valuable depth piece in the secondary. The secondary was hit hard this offseason with losses of both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell and for a brief moment, Anderson was going to be a starter. Nick Scott signing with the team put an end to that, however.
That being said, the Bengals obviously were intrigued by Anderson, spending a fifth-round pick on him in last year's draft. He's fast so that checks out with the rest of the Bengals roster but unfortunately missed all of his rookie season due to injury.
Anderson's presence in the secondary might not be a big one but it'll be nice to have him as an option in case injuries pile up.