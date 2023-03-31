3 players the Bengals will be thrilled to have back on the field in 2023
2. Alex Cappa
The Bengals offensive line was starting to gel near the end of the regular season and that's why it was even more unfortunate that three of their starters got banged up ahead of the playoff run. Alex Cappa was one of those starters that got injured, which happened in Week 18 against the Ravens.
When Cappa went down, Max Scharping slid into his right guard spot and played okay. Obviously there's going to be a decline in play from the starting right guard to the backup right guard but Scharping did what he could in a bad situation.
Having Cappa back means that the right guard position will be in much better hands than it was in the playoffs. Furthermore, with the right tackle spot being up in the air, it'll be nice to know that Cappa will be next to whoever does play there and can help that player out a little more in protection.
While losing Cappa was a big blow to the team during their playoff run, he wasn't the biggest loss for the Bengals in 2022.