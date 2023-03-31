3 players the Bengals will be thrilled to have back on the field in 2023
1. Chidobe Awuzie
The Bengals found themselves a solid cornerback in Chidobe Awuzie, who they signed during the 2021 offseason. Awuzie played incredibly well during the 2021 regular season but did struggle a bit during that season's playoffs.
The following year, Awuzie looked good, posting an overall PFF grade of 69.9 and a coverage grade of 73.1. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season.
The Bengals didn't fall off a cliff without Awuzie but it definitely made things trickier in the secondary. To say that having Awuzie back in 2023 is huge for the Bengals is an understatement. This team will be thrilled to have him back on the field and the hope is that he picks up where he left off and continues to play like a top NFL cornerback.
Of all of the injuries the Bengals had in 2022, Chidobe Awuzie's hurt the most. It'll be great to have him back in the fold in 2023.