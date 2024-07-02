3 players who could be entering their final season with Bengals
Trent Brown, Offensive tackle
This is another one that shouldn't come as a big surprise. The Bengals signed the veteran Brown to a one-year deal this offseason, and there's a good chance that it could be a one-and-done situation. The Bengals selected Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 Draft, and he projects as the future of the right tackle position in Cincinnati. Brown could enter the season as a starter, but when Mims is ready, the job will be his. As a result, it seems somewhat unlikely that the Bengals will bring Brown back in free agency next year.
Trey Hendrickson, Defensive end
Like Higgins, defensive end Trey Hendrickson also requested a trade out of Cincinnati earlier this offseason, and like Higgins, he's unlikely to get his wish granted. Hendrickson is seeking some more long-term security, and it seems as though the Bengals are at least somewhat hesitant to give it to him.
Hendrickson is still under contract for one more year after the 2024 season, so the Bengals aren't at immediate risk of losing him in free agency. But, if they don't want to give him an extension, perhaps they'll look to trade him next offseason in order to recoup some value, as opposed to letting him walk for nothing in 2025.